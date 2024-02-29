4 bold predictions for women's college basketball conference tournaments
From contenders bowing out early to surprising upstarts making a statement, here are four predictions for conference tournament results that could get March off to a Mad start.
1. Virginia Tech will win the ACC title and earn a No. 1 Seed
No. 5 Virginia Tech sits comfortably on top of the ACC, with only Syracuse being capable of splitting the conference title. But the Hokies look like the favorites to win their first ACC regular season. No. 12 NC State has had a successful season, but they are a team that needs help to get offensive rebounds and draws fouls when attacking the basket. Then, when looking at Duke, the Blue Devils fell apart in the middle of the season and no longer looked like contenders in the ACC.
The Hokies are consistent and overall just simply a good team and that's what will lead them to an ACC championship and a No. 1 seed for the tournament.
On a 10-game winning streak, they already have the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament locked up, and they are still in play for a No. 1 seed in the tournament. But that depends mainly on their performance Thursday night against No. 17 Notre Dame. If they win that game, then they can have a chance to steal the seed from No. 3 Texas or No. 4 Stanford.
Coming off the prior season of an ACC championship and Final Four appearance, the Hokies are 15-0 on their home court. Elizabeth Kitley was also named ACC's Player of the Week on Monday for the sixth time this season, averaging 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
The Hokies are on full gas right now with no brakes in sight any time soon.