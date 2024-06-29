Fansided

How to watch Bolivia vs Panama at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Bolivia against Panama in Copa América.

By Robert Wheeler

Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Panama took advantage of Timothy Weah's red card as they beat the USMNT 2-1 thanks to goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo Nelson. The result leaves the Panamanians in a very good positon to qualify for the knockout rounds of Copa America.

All Panama need to do now is defeat or even possibly draw with Bolivia - who are already out of the competition - and they should be through to the quarter-finals providing the USMNT do not better their result against Uruguay.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Bolivia versus Panama match will be on FOX Sports 2 and UniMas. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 1. The game will take place at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS2 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week's free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Bolivia

Position

Player

GK

Guillermo Viscarra

RB

Yomar Rocha

RCB

Hector Cuellar

CB

Luis Haquin

LCB

Jose Sagredo

LB

Marcelo Suarez

CM

Gabriel Villamil

CM

Boris Cespedes

RW

Ramiro Vaca

CF

Carmelo Algaranaz

LW

Miguelito

Projected starting XI for Panama

Position

Player

GK

Orlando Mosquera

RWB

Cesar Blackman

RCB

Edgardo Farina

CB

Jose Cordoba

LCB

Roderick Miller

LWB

Eric Davis

RM

Michael Murillo

CM

Abdiel Ayarza

CM

Christian Martinez

LM

Yoel Barcenas

CF

Jose Fajardo Nelson

feed

Home/Copa America