How to watch Bolivia vs Panama at the Copa América: With and without cable
Panama took advantage of Timothy Weah's red card as they beat the USMNT 2-1 thanks to goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo Nelson. The result leaves the Panamanians in a very good positon to qualify for the knockout rounds of Copa America.
All Panama need to do now is defeat or even possibly draw with Bolivia - who are already out of the competition - and they should be through to the quarter-finals providing the USMNT do not better their result against Uruguay.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Bolivia versus Panama match will be on FOX Sports 2 and UniMas. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 1. The game will take place at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS2 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week's free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Bolivia
Position
Player
GK
Guillermo Viscarra
RB
Yomar Rocha
RCB
Hector Cuellar
CB
Luis Haquin
LCB
Jose Sagredo
LB
Marcelo Suarez
CM
Gabriel Villamil
CM
Boris Cespedes
RW
Ramiro Vaca
CF
Carmelo Algaranaz
LW
Miguelito
Projected starting XI for Panama
Position
Player
GK
Orlando Mosquera
RWB
Cesar Blackman
RCB
Edgardo Farina
CB
Jose Cordoba
LCB
Roderick Miller
LWB
Eric Davis
RM
Michael Murillo
CM
Abdiel Ayarza
CM
Christian Martinez
LM
Yoel Barcenas
CF
Jose Fajardo Nelson