Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG: Champions League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Borussia Dortmund against PSG in the Champions League this week.
Paris Saint-Germain are the new Ligue 1 winners after AS Monaco lost 3-2 to Lyon last weekend. PSG have won 10 out of the last 12 league campaigns but it is the Champions League that still eludes them.
The only French team to have won the Champions League is Marseille -- PSG's bitter rivals. Les Parisiens came close in 2020 when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich with Kingsley Coman — who is formerly of PSG — scoring the winner for the German side.
Since that game, PSG have adopted an approach of using the players that they develop rather than letting them go and spending big on star names. Luis Enrique's side have had success this season in winning Ligue 1 and getting this far in the Champions League.
This campaign will be Kylian Mbappe's last opportunity to win the Champions League with PSG as he is set to join Real Madrid this summer. He has been used sparingly in Ligue 1 recently as Enrique gets his side used to playing without him. However, he has played every minute in the Champions League this season and the French side will need him if they are to get past Borussia Dortmund in the Semi-Finals.
Mbappe could come up against his future club Real Madrid in the final if PSG get past Dortmund and Los Blancos defeat Bayern Munich.
Borussia Dortmund lineup predictions
- Gregor Kobel
- Marius Wolf
- Niklas Sule
- Nico Schlotterbeck
- Julian Ryerson
- Karim Adeyemi
- Julian Brandt
- Salih Ozcan
- Felix Nmecha
- Jadon Sancho
- Niclas Fullkrug
PSG lineup predictions
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Achraf Hakimi
- Marquinhos
- Lucas Hernandez
- Nuno Mendes
- Warren Zaire-Emery
- Vitinha
- Fabian Ruiz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Kylian Mbappe
- Bradley Barcola
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, May. 1
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.