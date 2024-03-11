Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV Eindhoven live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Borussia Dortmund host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Borussia Dortmund against PSV Eindhoven is in the balance after a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands sets this Champions League tie up nicely. Donyell Malen — playing against his former club — had given Dortmund the lead but Luuk de Jong equalized from the penalty spot.
Following the PSV fixture, Dortmund lost to Hoffenheim 3-2 but then beat Union Berlin 2-0 and Werder Bremen 2-1. Jadon Sancho scored his first goal since returning to the club on loan from Manchester United against Werder.
Sancho's time back in Dortmund has not been a huge success with just one goal and two assists in eight Bundesliga matches. However, his goal last weekend will hopefully kickstart his season.
Malen got the other goal against Werder. The Dutchman has scored 13 times and made four assists in 31 games in all competitions this season. He will be relishing the opportunity to play against his former side again.
PSV continued their fantastic form in the Eredivisie since drawing with Dortmund. They beat PEC Zwolle 7-1, drew 2-2 with Feyenoord and defeated Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 last time out. Peter Bosz's side are top of the league and have not lost a single game in the division all season.
Sergino Dest of the USMNT got the winner against Go Ahead Eagles. He now has six assists and two goals in 31 games in all competitions this season -- which is not bad for a full-back. Along with fellow Americans Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman, he is enjoying a very good campaign with the Dutch side.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 13
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Westfalenstadion
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.