Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid: Champions League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Borussia Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium in the Champions League final back in 2013. This Saturday they have a chance of redemption at the same venue but this time their opponents are Real Madrid — who beat Bayern in the semifinals of this year's competition.
Los Blancos defeated Thomas Tuchel's side 4-3 on aggregate thanks to a late brace from Joselu in the second leg. Joselu is a former Stoke City and Newcastle United forward who is an unlikely hero for Real Madrid.
Dortmund ended Kylian Mbappe's hopes of winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain before he departs the French capital this summer. The German side beat PSG 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals with Niclas Fullkrug and Mats Hummels getting on the scoresheet.
Real Madrid have won the Champions League 14 times while Dortmund have won it just once which came back in 1997.
This game will be Marco Reus' final game for Dortmund. He is a legend of the club who has been there since 2012. MLS will likely be his next destination, he has been linked with Charlotte FC — who have his discovery rights — and the Los Angeles Galaxy. It will also be Nacho Fernandez's last match for Real Madrid and he could be on his way to Inter Miami.
Borussia Dortmund lineup predictions
- Gregor Kobel
- Ian Maatsen
- Mats Hummels
- Nico Schlotterbeck
- Julian Ryerson
- Karim Adeyemi
- Emre Can
- Marcel Sabitzer
- Marco Reus
- Jadon Sancho
- Niclas Fullkrug
Real Madrid lineup predictions
- Andriy Lunin
- Daniel Carvajal
- Nacho Fernandez
- Antonio Rudiger
- Ferland Mendy
- Federico Valverde
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Toni Kroos
- Jude Bellingham
- Rodrygo
- Vinicius Junior
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League final
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 1
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch the Champions League final live on Paramount+.