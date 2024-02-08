Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Bundesliga live
Borussia Dortmund play SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga this Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
All eyes will be on the top-of-the-table clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich this weekend. However, there is another important Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg this Friday.
Dortmund came agonizingly close to winning the Bundesliga last season but at best this campaign must ensure that they qualify for the Champions League. They are currently fourth but RB Leipzig are just behind them by one point.
Their opposition Freiburg are seventh in the Bundesliga with just one win in their last five games.
Edin Terzic's side are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga games but they did look lethargic in their last match against Heidenheim which finished 0-0. They were however missing key players including Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt.
Dortmund are hoping to have Sancho back for Friday's game provided he can recover from his muscular problem. Reus and Brandt are back having recovered from their illnesses.
Sancho has registered two assists in three games for Dortmund since his arrival on loan for Manchester United. He appears to be enjoying being back in Germany but he still has an uncertain future.
It is unlikely that Dortmund will be able to afford to sign Sancho permanently. Also, it is doubtful that he will play for United again whilst Eric ten Hag is still their manager.
USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna is no longer at Dortmund as he has joined Nottingham Forest on loan. However, he could make his first Premier League start for Forest against Newcastle United on Saturday.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9
- Start Time: 02:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Fans can watch this Bundesliga game live on ESPN+.