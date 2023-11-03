Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule preview: Watch Bundesliga online
It is Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
This will be Harry Kane's first experience of Der Klassiker. However, his Bayern Munich side go into it on the back of a shock exit from the DFB-Pokal at the hands of Saarbrucken. Kane was rested for this game but will be disappointed to miss out on a potential trophy.
Kane left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to win trophies and will feel his new team must beat Borussia Dortmund this weekend to make sure they can secure the Bundesliga. Dortmund pushed Bayern all the way last season but capitulated on the final day against Mainz.
The England captain has been in stellar form for Bayern where he has scored 14 goals in 13 games in all competitions. There will be expectations on Kane to perform in Der Klassiker.
Bayern and Dortmund along with Bayer Leverkusen are the only teams to remain undefeated in the Bundesliga so far this campaign.
Edin Terzic's side did win in the DFB-Pokal this week as they defeated Hoffenheim 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marco Reus.
From an American perspective, Gio Reyna made his second successive start for Dortmund this season in the cup game.
Dortmund will be eager to get rid of the demons of last year's Bundesliga which they had in their hands. However, they could only draw with Mainz which handed the title to Bayern.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Start Time: 13:30 ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch Der Klassiker live on ESPN.