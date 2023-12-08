Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Bundesliga online
It's fourth against fifth in the Bundesliga this weekend as RB Leipzig travel to Borussia Dortmund. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Borussia Dortmund lost to VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal this week but they have a massive game in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they take on RB Leipzig.
Dortmund are currently fifth in the division but with a victory, they could leapfrog Leipzig who fourth. Bayer Leverkusen still top the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich just behind them.
Apart from their defeat in the cup this week, Edin Terzic's side have had some good results recently. They drew 1-1 with Leverkusen, defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League and beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2.
Leipzig have been inconsistent recently with three wins and two defeats in their last five Bundesliga games.
Marco Rose's side also managed to go two goals up against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League at the end of November. However, they went on to lose 3-2.
From a USMNT perspective, Gio Reyna missed Dortmund's game against Stuttgart this week due to illness. However, the winger has still played just five times in the Bundesliga this season and many Stars and Stripes fans would like to see him leave the club.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this Bundesliga game live on ESPN.