Brady Cook just poured gasoline on Texas A&M-Missouri matchup with some Kyle Field shade
The Missouri Tigers are facing their first true SEC test of the season as the squad faces off against Texas A&M on the road. The Tigers starting QB made a bold claim about Texas A&M fans—and the stadium's noise level overall. As noted by Jacob Siciliano of NBC's KOMU 8 Sports, Brady Cook told reporters that "the [fake] noise at practice is actually louder." Than Texas A&M's Kyle Field? It seems that way.
The comment was made after a reporter asked about how they're prepping in practice. "It obviously is not the same as Kyle Field, but in your opinion, how does that help what you’re doing in the game?" the reporter asked.
Cook said noise is always a challenge at road SEC games
Before A&M fans throw their weight at Cook's claims, he did acknowledge the challenge of noise at SEC stadiums. "As long as we start fast, and we’re explosive early, hopefully it’ll quiet them down a little bit," Cook says.
The senior quarterback has established himself as one of the better QBs in the country, throwing for 941 yards and 4 TDs this season. Despite not turning over the ball last week, Cook and Co. were unable to beat an average Vanderbilt team in regulation and needed an overtime scare to win.
This top-25 matchup could be an eliminating factor for both programs' chances to make the playoff. Unlike Texas A&M, who has already suffered a loss against Notre Dame (and will likely lose again against LSU or Texas), Missouri is currently undefeated. But with Alabama ahead for the Tigers, they would have an extremely weak case to make the playoff with two losses.
In all reality, Cook's squad will likely only face one top title contender this season, and that's Alabama on the road. Although Cook's bold claim about crowd noise may look extremely stupid when the Tigers face Alabama, the squad is certainly stirring up the Aggies fanbase ahead of their Texas A&M matchup.
This is premium bulletin board material for A&M
As Texas A&M fans try to make Cook's claims about crowd noise look silly, it's clear that the Tigers will be at an advantage if they can beat the Aggies. While the program does face Alabama and a shaky Oklahoma team down the road, as long as they don't run into any upsets, it's extremely plausible they can reach the playoff with a one-loss season.
While Missouri's playoff outlook may look good with a win against Texas A&M, their starting QB is playing with fire by saying that fake crowd noise is the same as one of the biggest stadiums in the nation.