Braelon Allen gives hilariously blunt reason for why he fell to Jets fourth round
By James Nolan
The New York Jets rookie running back is off to a hot start. Braelon Allen was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he's looking like the steal of the late rounds so far. Through three weeks, he already has two total touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. He's averaged five yards per carry through his first three games as well, earning comparisons to some of the game's very best power running backs.
Many fans have started to wonder why the former Wisconsin star fell to New York so late in the draft. Allen had his take on why that is.
The 20-year-old running back was real for his answer. If the youngest player in the entire league can continue his hot streak though, it will give the Jets an even more dynamic offense. Aaron Rodgers has a ton of talent around him with Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Allen Lazard. Through the first three weeks, Allen already has gained the trust of the four-time MVP quarterback.
Allen has a ton of power, and defenders have a tough time bringing him down. With Hall and Allen in the backfield, the Jets could have one of the best RB duos in the NFL.
In three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, Allen was one of the best running backs during his tenure in college. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per catch. The power back racked up 3,494 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in his career at Wisconsin.
An ankle injury prevented him from participating in a 40-yard dash for NFL teams. It must've scared away a few teams, but those teams might regret that. Allen is even drawing comparisons to Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.
New York has sky-high expectations this season. They already had a highly talented group of skilled position players. If Allen continues to shine, the Jets could easily live up to the hype.