Brandon Aiyuk's agent ruins Steelers dreams of pre-draft trade
Brandon Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, has shut down another trade report involving the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver.
By Scott Rogust
With most of the top free agents off the board, perhaps teams' best chance of landing an immediate, proven difference-maker to their team will come on the trade block. One player who has been the subject of countless trade rumors is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 2020 first-round pick is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the 49ers, who have a loaded roster with only so much money to go around, especially with a Brock Purdy extension looming.
While 49ers general manager John Lynch has been adamant about keeping Aiyuk on the team this upcoming season, that hasn't slowed down the rumors. Earlier this week, in fact, Aiyuk was linked to an AFC team that has a need at wide receiver in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Tuesday, All Steelers' Noah Strackbein reported that talks between Pittsburgh and San Francisco are "real," per a team source, and that they would be "surprised if it didn't happen." This of course got Steelers fans hyped up that a trade acquisition of one of the better, young wide receivers in the NFL would be heading their way.
Not so fast! Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, took to Twitter to address the report in question, which was being talked about in a separate video. Williams said, "Another 'report' that couldn't be more incorrect. Fictional 'journalism' should really stop."
The 49ers have expressed a desire to not trade Aiyuk. The wide receiver's agent has shut down multiple reports regarding his client. First, that Aiyuk had requested a trade. And now, the Steelers landing Aiyuk.
The NFL Draft is set to take place next week and the 2024 class is deep with wide receiver talent. That could present itself as an opportunity for any team, including the Steelers, to fill out their depth and bring in difference-makers.
This past season with the 49ers, Aiyuk caught 75-of-105 targets for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Through his four years with the team, Aiyuk recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns on 399 targets.
As of now, don't expect Aiyuk to be dealt to the Steelers.