Brandon Aiyuk saga ends with most unexciting conclusion: Contract grade, details
Brandon Aiyuk has an NFL team for the 2024 season. No, it's not the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's not the Cleveland Browns. And we've known for a while now it would never be the New England Patriots because the wide receiver would rather drag this saga out more than play there. Instead, we've reached the most unexciting conclusion: Aiyuk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, a day wherein Aiyuk was not at practice with the 49ers and furthered speculation that he could be traded (you know, the same stories and reports we've been hearing for months now). But instead, Aiyuk has now inked a four-year, $120 million contract with the Niners, a deal that features $76 million in guarantees.
The saga is over, other teams are left wanting, and the 49ers just signed a deal that could've been done months ago, saving us all a lot of oxygen and headaches.
Brandon Aiyuk contract grade, details: 49ers lock up WR to long-term extension
Let's be clear, I want to give this contract and F given the fact that it wasted so much of our time -- perhaps even more so than we realized as Adam Schefter reported after the deal was signed that this was the same deal Aiyuk and his representation have had in front of them for weeks!
But alas, we're going to set aside those personal feelings toward how this all played out and be as objective as possible.
And objectively, the 49ers got what needed to be done situated and now avoid at least some drama. It's not an ideal scenario as it was reported several months ago that Aiyuk was only wanted about $28 million per season and this new extension obviously clocks in at $30 million in average annual value. So Aiyuk is the obvious winner in this waiting game, seeing Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and others sign their lucrative deals, which bumped up his price tag.
Ultimately, however, we're looking at one of the better wide receivers in the league. What's interesting is what this could mean for Deebo Samuel's future with the 49ers, especially with the bill soon coming due on Brock Purdy while Trent Williams is also holding out this offseason as well. However, if we're eyeing this deal, even in this context, it's hard to be too harsh on a contract that pays a wide receiver his market value and the team keeps one of its most dangerous weapons in place.