Brandon Aiyuk fuels Steelers trade rumors with latest tweet to Mike Tomlin
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk takes to social media to address Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, igniting trade rumors.
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers exercised their $14.1 million fifth-year option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a long-term contract extension, which has raised questions about his future with the franchise.
Aiyuk only added fuel to the fire, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make his first post in nearly a calendar year, directed toward Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin:
Brandon Aiyuk pours gasoline on Steelers trade rumors, tweets at Mike Tomlin
The tweet comes not too long after 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Pittsburgh has “looked into” the 49ers wideout, acknowledging that he is in the final year of his contract and that the Steelers would need to facilitate a sign-and-trade to make it happen, which they’ve expressed interest in.
Could Aiyuk be eyeing Tomlin and the Steelers? Pittsburgh seems to have their sights set on him if San Francisco isn’t willing to pay, considering they need the position following the departure of Diontae Johnson, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers.
While Aiyuk has openly said he’d like to remain with the 49ers “if it’s the right move,” he wants to be compensated like the high-end receiver he’s proven to be since entering the league in 2020. Spotrac’s calculated market value projects him to earn an average annual salary of $24 million in his next contract, which is reasonable considering his production and how much other players at the position have been paid recently.
Recently acquired Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $58 million with $41 million in guaranteed money less than a week after he was traded. The Tennessee Titans signed veteran Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million, that includes a whopping $50 million guaranteed.
Aiyuk has gone consecutive seasons with at least 75 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns, breaking out in a big way in 2023 with a career-high 1,342 yards. Entering his age-26 campaign, Tomlin and the Steelers would get one of the best young pass-catchers in football if they can pull off a sign-and-trade with San Fran.