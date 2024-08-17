Brandon Aiyuk holdup is so dumb the Steelers should pull out of trade talks entirely
By John Buhler
The second weekend of the 2024 NFL preseason is underway, and Brandon Aiyuk remains without a contract that satisfies his growing ego. While pretty much everybody else has bowed out of trading for the good, but never great wide receiver, there is one beyond moronic holdup that is keeping the San Francisco 49ers star from joining a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers: That would be the 49ers...
On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter did his best to explain the situation and why Aiyuk has not been dealt to the Steelers so far. Apparently, it has everything to do with the 49ers wanting a wide receiver.
"The problem with the Steelers' offer is it doesn't include a wide receiver, and if the Niners are gonna lose a great receiver like Aiyuk, they need to have a replacement," said Schefter, h/t Steelers Depot. "And they don't, which is why trade talks have slowed."
Schefter continued by giving a glimpse into the 49ers' attempts to try to re-sign their wide receiver.
"The 49ers have made him offers that some people thought he would take, but he hasn't taken yet."
He then added this later in his segment to really tie a bow on the never-ending Aiyuk situation.
"Every time it looks like a situation is on the horizon, whether that be a long-term extension in San Francisco or a trade to Cleveland, New England or Pittsburgh, it doesn't materialize, and the situation continues to drag on there in San Francisco. It's the type of thing that could be resolved very quickly, like, later today, or it could drag on to the start of the season. And even the 49ers are having a hard time figuring out exactly when, if and how this is going to come to an end."
I think this boils down to a stalemate between both franchises' general managers in John Lynch with San Francisco and Omar Khan with Pittsburgh. Lynch has made it a point to drag out these type of extensions throughout his front office career. Khan is still trying to make a name for himself after replacing a front-office executive legend in Kevin Colbert. I am skeptical that a trade even manifests.
In the 11th hour, I would venture to guess Aiyuk will sign an extension with the 49ers and go forward.
Brandon Aiyuk deal to Pittsburgh Steelers held up by San Francisco 49ers
I may be biased, but why can't either general manager act like Terry Fontenot did for the Atlanta Falcons? He needed a backup quarterback, another defensive back and a pass-rusher like we all need to get a raise because inflation is an unrelenting economic beast. He was crucified for drafting Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. He later traded for Matthew Judon and signed Justin Simmons.
Fontenot put on a masterclass when it comes to using the early days of preseason to your advantage to further round out your roster. The Steelers prioritized adding offensive linemen in the NFL Draft, but traded a very capable veteran wide receiver in Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a draft pick. I love my Dawg George Pickens, but he is not a No. 1 in the NFL. You and I both know this.
As for the 49ers, I feel like Lynch is actively trying to play five-dimensional chess in that big dome of his. Nothing is every easy with him when it comes to drafting the right players for the team, let alone extending them. He hits on late-round picks like George Kittle and Brock Purdy, but will whiff on first-rounders like Solomon Thomas and Trey Lance. He will always monkey around with players' money.
Truth be told, water will eventually find its level here, and I fully expect for the 49ers to re-sign him to a multi-year extension. Logic will prevail. Besides, didn't the 49ers use a first-round pick on an SEC wide receiver in Ricky Pearsall last spring? I wouldn't have taken him, but I would have drafted a better wide receiver with that pick. Xavier Legette, Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey were all still available then.
We saw Lynch do this with Deebo Samuel a few years ago. History may repeat itself with the 49ers.