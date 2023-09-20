Fansided

Is Brandon Aiyuk playing this week? Latest 49ers vs. Giants injury update

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder injury that has put his Week 3 status into question.

By Scott Rogust

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11)
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The San Francisco 49ers have looked like the real deal through the first two weeks of the season. They convincingly beat the preseason darling Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in Week 1, while they held off a fight from the Los Angeles Rams to pick up the 30-23 victory in Week 2. On offense, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a huge contributor, catching 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games.

In Week 2, however, Aiyuk suffered a left shoulder injury that kept him out for some plays. This was a concern, as the 49ers are on a short week, where they are set to host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Not to mention that he didn't practice on Monday.

So, can 49ers fans expect Aiyuk to play on Thursday night?

Will Brandon Aiyik play vs. Giants on TNF?

During an appearance on "Mac and Murph" on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Aiyuk's availability for Thursday night is "very fluid," while saying he's trying his best to get ready for the game. With that, Lynch says that Aiyuk will be a game-time decision.

Aiyuk was limited in practice on Tuesday. It's unknown what his status for practice will be on Wednesday, the final one before the Giants game.

49ers Week 3 injury report

Below is the 49ers' injury report in the leadup to their Week 3 game. So far, it's only Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas on the list. The injury report comes courtesy of the 49ers' official website.

Player

Position

Injury

Game Status

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Shoulder

Unspecified

Ambry Thomas

CB

Knee

Unspecified

Giants Week 3 injury report

The Giants' injury report is rather full, with some big names on it.

Running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain late in the Giants' Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Although he has a reported three-week timeframe for recovery, head coach Brian Daboll didn't rule out Barkley for Thursday night, calling him a "quick healer."

Then there's left tackle Andrew Thomas, who missed Week 2 due to a hamstring injury picked up in the team's season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. There should be a better answer for both those players by the time we get closer to kickoff.

UPDATE (Sept. 20, 3:02 p.m. ET): Barkley and Thomas have officially been ruled out for Thursday night's game, as are guard Ben Bredeson and defensive end Azeez Ojulari.

The injury report comes courtesy of the Giants' official website.

Player

Position

Injury

Game Status

Saquon Barkley

RB

Ankle

OUT

Ben Bredeson

G

Concussion

OUT

Micah McFaddden

LB

Neck

Unspecified

Azeez Ojulari

DE

Hamstring

OUT

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Knee

Unpsecified

Andrew Thomas

OT

Hamstring

OUT

Next. 4 teams interested in Cam Akers. NFL Rumors: 4 teams interested in Cam Akers, including 1 surprise. dark

Home/San Francisco 49ers