Is Brandon Aiyuk playing this week? Latest 49ers vs. Giants injury update
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder injury that has put his Week 3 status into question.
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers have looked like the real deal through the first two weeks of the season. They convincingly beat the preseason darling Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in Week 1, while they held off a fight from the Los Angeles Rams to pick up the 30-23 victory in Week 2. On offense, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a huge contributor, catching 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games.
In Week 2, however, Aiyuk suffered a left shoulder injury that kept him out for some plays. This was a concern, as the 49ers are on a short week, where they are set to host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Not to mention that he didn't practice on Monday.
So, can 49ers fans expect Aiyuk to play on Thursday night?
Will Brandon Aiyik play vs. Giants on TNF?
During an appearance on "Mac and Murph" on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Aiyuk's availability for Thursday night is "very fluid," while saying he's trying his best to get ready for the game. With that, Lynch says that Aiyuk will be a game-time decision.
Aiyuk was limited in practice on Tuesday. It's unknown what his status for practice will be on Wednesday, the final one before the Giants game.
49ers Week 3 injury report
Below is the 49ers' injury report in the leadup to their Week 3 game. So far, it's only Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas on the list. The injury report comes courtesy of the 49ers' official website.
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Shoulder
Unspecified
Ambry Thomas
CB
Knee
Unspecified
Giants Week 3 injury report
The Giants' injury report is rather full, with some big names on it.
Running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain late in the Giants' Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Although he has a reported three-week timeframe for recovery, head coach Brian Daboll didn't rule out Barkley for Thursday night, calling him a "quick healer."
Then there's left tackle Andrew Thomas, who missed Week 2 due to a hamstring injury picked up in the team's season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. There should be a better answer for both those players by the time we get closer to kickoff.
UPDATE (Sept. 20, 3:02 p.m. ET): Barkley and Thomas have officially been ruled out for Thursday night's game, as are guard Ben Bredeson and defensive end Azeez Ojulari.
The injury report comes courtesy of the Giants' official website.
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
OUT
Ben Bredeson
G
Concussion
OUT
Micah McFaddden
LB
Neck
Unspecified
Azeez Ojulari
DE
Hamstring
OUT
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Knee
Unpsecified
Andrew Thomas
OT
Hamstring
OUT