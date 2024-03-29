Brandon Aiyuk reveals what he's looking for in contract extension from 49ers
Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking to get paid what he deserves on his next contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers have the next two years to pay quarterback Brock Purdy before he hits free agency. Before that, the organization needs to figure out what to do with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 2020 first-round pick out of Arizona State is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will hit free agency after the 2024 season.
Aiyuk had been frustrated after the season about not securing a new contract with the 49ers. The wide receiver even flirted with potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. 49ers general manager John Lynch has gone on to say that he is working to figure out a potential deal with Aiyuk to ensure he's with the team long-term and that he is not available for trade.
Well, Aiyuk made an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco and detailed what he was looking for on his next contract. As Ochocinco expressed his belief that Aiyuk should make $30-32 million per year, the wide receiver says, "I'm trying to get what I deserve."
"I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization," Aiyuk said, h/t NFL.com. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way. If they don't see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football."
Brandon Aiyuk wants what he deserves on next contract
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers will be able to strike a deal with Aiyuk on a long-term contract.
As mentioned earlier, San Francisco will have to pay Purdy, and quarterback contracts are not cheap. 49ers CEO Jed York called paying Purdy top dollar a good problem to have. Not to mention, the 49ers are paying seven figures per year for the likes of Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey.
When it comes to the wide receiver market, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders sits atop all others in terms of contract value, earning $140 million over five years. In terms of annual salary, Tyreek Hill leads the way with $30 million per year. Given Ochocinco's suggestion of $30-32 million per year, Aiyuk would sit first in terms of annual salary.
Aiyuk is coming off a season in which he recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 targets. In the playoffs, Aiyuk hauled in 9-of-20 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Through Aiyuk's first four years for the 49ers, Aiyuk recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns on 399 targets.
It will remain to be seen if the 49ers will be able to strike a deal with Aiyuk before the start of the 2024 season. But when it comes to a price tag, Aiyuk has a number in mind, but is keeping that private.