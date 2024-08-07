Brandon Aiyuk rumors tracker: Patriots give Steelers best possible update
Here's what we know for certain: Brandon Aiyuk is the hottest name in the NFL right now.
Will the San Francisco 49ers trade him? Will he choose the Cleveland Browns or New England Patriots? Are the Pittsburgh Steelers still in it?
The answers to those questions are far less clear.
The situation with Aiyuk is as fluid as they come. At any moment, he could be traded. At any moment, a report could drop changing everything we think we know.
So we're keeping track of the updates as they come!
Tracking the Brandon Aiyuk rumor mill
"Bro Hugs" and brooding
Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle describes the situation as a "war of wills" between the 49ers and Aiyuk.
Essentially, the 49ers thought they had all the leverage. Then Aiyuk requested a trade and refused to practice when training camp began. Now San Francisco seems backed into a corner.
Kyle Shanahan signed off on the decision to actually open the door to trading Aiyuk, according to Silver. The reason? "Quite simply, according to multiple sources, the head coach is bothered by Aiyuk’s behavior, from the receiver’s conspicuous 'bro hugs' to his perceived brooding, and willing to move on."
The "bro hugs" line appears to refer to this moment at training camp.
I'll let someone else explain what Shanahan would be mad about on that one. I don't get it.
A trade looks more likely than not
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Monday night that the 49ers had a trade framework in place with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The Washington Commanders removed themselves from contention and the Pittsburgh Steelers had been priced out.
By Tuesday afternoon, Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers and 49ers had "re-engaged" on trade talks.
Maiocca backed that idea up. He told Instagram Live viewers that he expected Aiyuk to stay put on Monday night, when the Browns and Patriots were his only options. But the reemergence of the Steelers on Tuesday changed his mind about Aiyuk's chances of leaving. He thinks it's now likely.
Everyone thinks Aiyuk prefers the Steelers
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said what Michael Silver hinted at and many have been speculating about for months...Brandon Aiyuk wants to play for the Steelers.
If that's the case, then the Steelers don't have to match the more aggressive offers made by the Browns and Patriots. They simply have to offer enough to force the 49ers to cave on their asking price.
That's probably what this whole wait is about. Where do things go from here? We'll find out.
Patriots back out of trade talks
The Patriots "have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities" regarding Aiyuk, according to Adam Schefter.
That leaves the Browns and Steelers as remaining suitors.
Cleveland obviously still has a 50-50 shot here but New England bowing out bodes very well for Pittsburgh more than anyone. By passing, the Patriots made it that much harder for the 49ers to squeeze the Steelers for more trade assets.
We can draw a line between New England dropping out and Aiyuk's reported disinterest in them. If indeed Aiyuk only has eyes for Pittsburgh, will the Browns be more stubborn or accept the same fate?
Stay tuned for more updates!