Brandon Aiyuk’s reaction to massive extension is even more nauseating than we imagined
The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga was the biggest talking point of the entire offseason.
There were three superstar wideouts that decided to hold out of camp and the preseason in order to chase a contract extension: Brandon Aiyuk of the San Fransisco 49ers, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamb missed time, but he signed his extension with time to spare. He's going to suit up for week one with the Cowboys. Chase still hasn't signed, but his hold out has been relatively quiet. He's still expected to sign in the coming days, which would end his holdout without incident.
Aiyuk, on the other hand, went through an entire roller coaster of drama for himself, the front office, the coaching staff, and all of his teammates. Aiyuk demanded trades, held out, and did quite literally anything possible to show the 49ers that he wasn't committed to the organization.
Brandon Aiyuk is the only person happy about how his contract situation turned out
At the end of the day, he signed his extension, albeit, the exact same extension that was offered a month ago. The entire organization can finally let out a sigh of relief now that the drama is over. Just about everybody involved is, and should be, quite upset with the way everything turned out.
But not Aiyuk and his management. They didn't hesitate to hop on social media to let the world know that they were quite elated, regardless of the impact the situation had on his teammates, now that Aiyuk has gotten paid.
Obviously Aiyuk is going to be happy. He just got paid more than he ever could have imagined while playing the sport that he loves. It likely won't be the last big contract of his career either.
But it's the exact same contract that he was offered a month ago. The last month of drama was completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. The only impact that it had was on the teammates of Aiyuk, who have done nothing but stand by his side this entire time.
His teammates likely struggled to keep their entire focus on the field, mostly because they were consistently being asked about Aiyuk whenever the media was around.
Not to mention the impact that this contract is going to have on the future of the organization, like resigning Hall of Fame tackle, Trent Williams.
But, yes, Aiyuk should be happy. He deserves every penny. His management may have handled the situation horribly, but he deserves to be happy about it. Broadcasting this happiness on social media is a bad look by his management though, again.