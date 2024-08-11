Latest Brandon Aiyuk trade update proves Omar Khan successfully called 49ers bluff
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco 49ers have consistently asked a lot for and from Brandon Aiyuk. Let me explain. First, the 49ers wanted a first-round pick, or several draft picks plus a veteran wide receiver, in exchange for Aiyuk. They also haven't extended their star wide receiver despite the contracts given out to stars like Justin Jefferson this offseason.
Aiyuk is not of that caliber, but he's solid. He deserves a contract near $30 million per season, and it puts the 49ers in a tough position given the star caliber on their roster. Aiyuk has made it clear to John Lynch that he has two options -- extend him or trade him. There is no in between, and if Aiyuk is to be believed, he will not report to San Francisco's camp without a new deal.
The Steelers have patiently waited on the 49ers price tag to go down for Aiyuk, and after months, it appears Lynch is finally willing to talk shop in Omar Khan's comfort zone. Per Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have lowered their price tag some.
Steelers might be willing to meet 49ers halfway for Brandon Aiyuk, finally
Recent reports suggest the 49ers might be willing to take a second-round pick along with a third, plus an established veteran player. Pittsburgh reportedly offered James Daniels at one point, though it's unclear if the 49ers wanted more. If the Steelers had another veteran wide receiver to send to San Francisco in return for Aiyuk, this deal would already be done. Unfortunately, they already dealt Diontae Johnson to Carolina earlier this offseason.
Ian Rapoport has reported that the Steelers re-engaged the 49ers and made a strong trade offer. The 49ers are apparently willing to listen on a package of picks and veteran players, even if they are not wideouts. However, he was quick to pivot when asked if Pittsburgh was the favorite.
"They (the 49ers) met with Brandon Aiyuk. They re-engaged on contract talks to try to bring him back and essentially keep him home. What remains unclear is which direction it is going to go. The Steelers are still in the mix. The 49ers are still in the mix. It is undecided right now who Brandon Aiyuk is going to play for," Rapoport said.
If the 49ers want to pay Aiyuk $30 million per season long term, they are welcome to. However, I am still confused why they didn't just do that in the first place.
The Steelers have increased their offer as much as they can, given the resources they have. Khan doesn't want to trade a first-round pick, and they don't have a veteran wideout to deal. This is it, at some point the staring contest has to end, no?