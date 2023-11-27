Brandon Graham goes viral for calling his shot in Eagles OT victory
Brandon Graham let Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis know that the Philadelphia Eagles were winning in overtime in Week 12.
By Scott Rogust
The thing about the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles is that you can never count them out. Facing off against the Buffalo Bills, they watched the AFC East team take the lead three times in the game, including in overtime. But the Eagles know how to close out games and do what needs to be done to secure the victory.
In overtime, after watching the Bills take a 34-31 lead, quarterback Jalen Hurts orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in him running through the middle of the field and into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.
It's possible that no one saw an Eagles victory coming. Let's say that defensive end Brandon Graham knew would happen. During the coin toss, the Bills won, and wide receiver Gabe Davis declared that they wanted possession of the football first. Graham shook his head and said to Davis' face, "It don't matter."
Brandon Graham foresees Eagles overtime win over Bills during coin toss
Did Graham see into the future? Probably not. He was just that confident that the Eagles would walk out of Lincoln Financial Field with their 10th win of the season.
The Bills had a 12-play drive to open up overtime but only saw them score three points after Tyler Bass made a 40-yard field goal. This was one play after Davis had a wide-open touchdown in the end zone but had a miscommunication with quarterback Josh Allen, resulting in the pass falling to the turf.
As we all know, the Eagles scored a touchdown to walk things off in Philadelphia. With that, they hold a two-game lead not only over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, but also ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home field advantage in the NFC.
Next week, the Eagles have yet another big game, this time against the 49ers in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.