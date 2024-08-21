Brandon Hyde is done answering questions about the Orioles biggest weakness
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the best young cores in the entire league. Oh, who am I kidding? They have the best young core in the league and it's really not very close. Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday is just the surface of the young core that the front office has put together.
But, if you notice, those are all position players. Their top prospects are mostly position players as well. So when you find a weakness on this team, it's going to be with the pitching, specifically their bullpen.
They went out and tried to fix this hole before the trade deadline, but it was questionable to if they had done enough to patch the holes at the backend of games.
Adding Seranthony Dominguez was a huge plus for the team, and he has been excellent in his role as a high leverage reliever for manager Brandon Hyde. But Dominguez isn't perfect and when he falters, the fans won't let him, or Hyde hear the end of it.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Dominguez blows save, Hyde emphasizes that he's sticking with him
For his first 10.1 innings with the Baltimore Orioles, Dominguez really hadn't struggled whatsoever. He recorded three saves and a hold in that span, appearing in 10 games, nine of which were Orioles wins.
It was recently reported that he would take over as the team's closer and he responded by converting three straight saves. Hyde looked as if he had made the right call.
And then Dominguez gave up a moonshot walk off home run against the Mets and fans were calling for his job as the team's closer.
Hyde responded swiftly, backing his decision and doubling down on the fact that Dominguez is the team's closer as of right now.
"We saw 99 [mph] with a really good slider right away, as soon as he got here," Hyde said before Monday's game. "So we'll continue to try to match up, but right now, when we get to the three toughest outs of the game, the way he's throwing the ball, it's a good shot he's gonna be in there."
One swing of the bat shouldn't determine a player's role on the team. Dominguez has been dominant since being moved to the Orioles and he should continue to be one of the main high leverage relievers on the team.