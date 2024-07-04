Kevin Pillar takes Braves trade begging to the next level with an elite web gem
At the end of the day, baseball is a business. No matter how much teams enjoy their players, there comes a day in which every player will take his last swing, at bat or pitch in whichever uniform he's in. Sadly, for Kevin Pillar, it seemed as though the Atlanta Braves had completely moved on from him before the 2024 season, as he landed with the Los Angeles Angels.
Back in April, Zachary Rotman of FanSided wrote about how heartbroken and open Pillar was about no longer having a spot on the Braves roster.
When looking back at Pillar's interviews before the year, it can really pull at the heartstrings, reminding you that these athletes are still humans at the end of the day.
"I would've done anything to go back there. I've never been happier playing baseball in my life. It was the most fun I ever had. The group of guys, the culture, the winning, the city, it checked all of the boxes. That option wasn't there for me, so it was time for me to move on," Pillar said.
Kevin Pillar improves odds of an Atlanta reunion with web gem play
But, more than a month later, it's becoming more and more likely that Pillar could end up back in Atlanta. His latest incredible play, this one a web gem home run robbery, will have Braves fans begging for his return to Atlanta, just the same way Pillar was begging to return a few months ago.
To go along with making these kinds of plays, Pillar is slashing .317/.369/.542 across 39 games with the Angels. He's completely turned his season around after a failed stint with the disastrous Chicago White Sox.
Atlanta, after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL, has a huge hole in the outfield. Pillar would fit well there, especially hitting to the tune of an OPS+ of 152 with the Angels.
With Pillar making these kinds of plays while hitting as well as he is, it's hard to argue there isn't a spot for him on the roster anymore. At the end of the day, baseball is a business and the best business decision for Atlanta would be to make a move for the Los Angeles Angels outfielder, Kevin Pillar.