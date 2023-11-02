Braves: 3 San Diego Padres targets Alex Anthopoulos should consider amid fire sale
The San Diego Padres are dealing with some financial stress, and recently took out a $50 million loan, per reports. The Atlanta Braves should take advantage.
By Mark Powell
The San Diego Padres are dealing with financial troubles. San Diego has the third-highest payroll in baseball despite playing in a market slightly larger than Pittsburgh. Padres ownership has shown a willingness to spend, and A.J. Preller has done just that. Yet, the lack of results this season appear to have the Pads in a bit of a financial bind.
The Padres reportedly took out a $50 million loan, which isn't necessarily uncommon among MLB teams. Yet, those in the organization are concerned.
As Evan Drellich of The Athletic explained, "MLB teams commonly tap into lines of credit to pay their bills, prompting some officials in the sport to suggest any concern should be tempered because the Padres were ultimately creditworthy enough to draw the loan. But other officials briefed on the team’s finances who were not authorized to speak publicly viewed the Padres’ situation as worrisome."
San Diego has extended its financial reach beyond their actual means, which is a problem. Signing Xander Bogaerts last offseason, for one, felt like a bit of a stretch considering Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were already on the roster.
If San Diego is open to trades or even letting players walk in order to save payroll, teams like the Atlanta Braves should be interested.
Atlanta Braves should out-bid Padres for Blake Snell
Blake Snell is in position to win the NL Cy Young, yet his value is understated. Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked him behind even Jordan Montgomery in terms of a potential long-term contract. Yes, Snell will be costly, that much is obvious. He will pursue and receive a long-term deal.
Atlanta needs rotation depth, especially at the top. Max Fried could leave in free agency after this coming season. Kyle Wright is out for all of 2024. Charlie Morton is no guarantee to return. What's stopping Anthopoulos from bringing in a player like Snell to keep the rotation afloat?
Look, is a Snell signing likely? No, not really. Yet, if the Padres are out of the chase due to finances, then that gives Atlanta an even better chance at signing him. It's certainly worth a phone call.