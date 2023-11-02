Braves: 3 San Diego Padres targets Alex Anthopoulos should consider amid fire sale
The San Diego Padres are dealing with some financial stress, and recently took out a $50 million loan, per reports. The Atlanta Braves should take advantage.
By Mark Powell
If the Braves need bullpen help, Josh Hader is available
Josh Hader is one of the most consistent closers in baseball. Hader, a former Milwaukee Brewer, was traded to the Padres in hopes he would contribute to a postseason run. Hader is set to be a free agent and earn a multiyear deal that might be out of the Padres price range.
Alex Anthopoulos preached the need for bullpen help this offseason. Hader would be the top reliever available, if the Braves are willing to pay his asking price. With San Diego potentially out of the bidding, it makes the Braves interest all the more real. All that being said, FanSided's John Buhler sees some potential issues with bringing Hader in on a long-term deal.
"Overall, Hader is a five-time NL All-Star and three-time Hoffman winner still very much at the peak of his powers. However, he is barely on the good side of 30, meaning we could see a regression to his game due to arm trouble, fatigue or things of that nature. Where he goes in free agency will decide if Hader will ever be a World Series champion, possibly improving on his hall-of-fame-level trajectory," Buhler wrote.
There are some concerns with signing Hader to a long-term contract, but the positives could outweigh the negatives if he can be acquired for the right price. Only time will tell if he's the right option for Atlanta.