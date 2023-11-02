Braves: 3 San Diego Padres targets Alex Anthopoulos should consider amid fire sale
The San Diego Padres are dealing with some financial stress, and recently took out a $50 million loan, per reports. The Atlanta Braves should take advantage.
By Mark Powell
Could the Braves be an option for a Juan Soto trade?
This one is a bit farfetched given the prospect ammo it would take to acquire Juan Soto via trade, and the contract he would desire in just a year's time. Soto is one of the best young players in all of baseball, and could fill Atlanta's corner outfield hole for quite some time.
San Diego's financial issues make a Soto trade seem inevitable. I wrote about this dilemma on Wednesday in a previous article:
"Soto had already been floated in trade rumors prior to this report. Multiple teams are said to be interested, and that number will surely double at the Winter Meetings later this year. He's one of the best players in baseball for a reason. If San Diego does deal Soto in hopes of saving money, they will receive a king's ransom in return. This reporting merely makes that more obvious."
There would be plenty of competition for a Soto trade, and the asking price could be too high for Anthopoulos. The Braves have an elite team as currently constructed. However, if Anthopoulos is willing to pull the trigger, he could be the missing piece in the ATL.