3 more Braves who won't be back after Alex Anthopoulos opens trade channels
The Atlanta Braves have traded away Kyle Wright, Michael Soroka and more over the past few days. Are there any other expendable players who could be dealt?
By Mark Powell
The Braves could trade Marcell Ozuna while his value is highest
Marcell Ozuna has been arrested twice during his tenure with the Braves -- once for domestic violence, and another as a DUI. Still, Anthopoulos and the Atlanta coaching staff has stuck by Ozuna. Some of that may have to do with the DH's contract, as Ozuna won't be a free agent until 2025 at the earliest, when the Braves have a club option. In previous seasons, Ozuna was owed at least $16 million in one of the worst deals Anthopoulos has agreed to during his time as president of baseball operations.
Ozuna had a bounce-back season in 2023, playing primarily designated hitter rather than left field. Ozuna is a liability defensively, but with only his bat to focus on, the 34-year-old hit 40 home runs for 100 RBIs. If Anthpoulos is going to sell high on Ozuna, now is the time. He has a year left on his deal and could provide plenty of power if called upon.
On the surface trading Ozuna does not seem wise, but Atlanta has plenty of options at DH, including Travis d'Arnaud, who was extended through the 2024 season and is one of the better hitting catchers in baseball. However, d'Arnaud is stuck on a team which also employs Sean Murphy -- a perennial All-Star candidate.