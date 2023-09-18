3 biggest warning signs from Braves sweep at hands of Marlins
After getting swept by the Marlins, the Atlanta Braves are starting to show some warning signs they might not make it as far in the postseason as expected.
Braves warning sign from Marlins sweep, No. 2: Lineup depth struggling
Part of the Braves' struggles in the series were evidenced by the depth of the lineup struggling. While Atlanta has superstars at the top of the order -- even without Acuña -- in Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson, they have other players like Kevin Pillar, Luke Williams, and Forrest Wall who just don't belong in the lineup.
The problem with the Braves in this series is that, in 107 at-bats, they only walked six times, two in each game. They also combined for 29 hits. This means in the three-game series, they had 35 runners on base, and in that series, they left 24 of them on base, a 68.57 percent left-on-base rate.
The lineup changed multiple times during this series, and each game they got worse and worse, scoring six, then five, and finishing with two.
Make no mistake, the Braves have had no long-term issue producing runs. However, squandering opportunities as they did against the Marlins is a troubling trend. Moreover, with a young pitching staff that will force Atlanta to rely on somewhat inexperienced postseason arms, they need the lineup to operate at full force. If not, it could be an ugly scene for the Braves.