4 former Braves that Atlanta wishes it had for 2023 postseason, 1 they're glad to avoid
The Atlanta Braves will put together a very solid postseason roster, but frankly it could be even better. This former Braves would've been excellent additions, if available.
By Mark Powell
If Dansby Swanson were available, he'd be a nice addition for Braves
This is a no-brainer. While Anthopoulos made the right move in letting Dansby Swanson walk, he would be a slight upgrade over Orlando Arcia at shortstop if made available. Swanson had another standout season with the Chicago Cubs, and is one of the best players at his position in the National League when healthy.
Swanson has struggled of late, which has coincided with the Cubs collapse. There's no secret to that. However, Dansby is an elite defender at his position, and at the very least would contribute on that side of the diamond if still on this Braves roster.
It would be a shame to see Swanson miss the postseason considering his effort this season. However, his recent effort a the plate has been uninspiring at best, and he's not afraid to comment on it.
“Just playing bad. Which I own. Just haven’t performed in moments recently. Sucks. It's definitely something I'm frickin working on. Its just not happening," Swanson said. Dansby is mired in a pretty brutal slump, as he is 3 for his last 21 (.143).
If Swanson could play like his old self, he'd be an instant contributor on a Braves team that seems destined for the World Series.