4 former Braves that Atlanta wishes it had for 2023 postseason, 1 they're glad to avoid
The Atlanta Braves will put together a very solid postseason roster, but frankly it could be even better. This former Braves would've been excellent additions, if available.
By Mark Powell
The Braves would sure love Freddie Freeman right about now
Uh, look, Matt Olson has replaced Freddie Freeman and then some. He's cheaper, thanks in large part to Anthopoulos, who locked him up prior to this season. However, Freeman is having a legendary season, and is likely to finish third in NL MVP voting behind Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr. Freeman has proven worth the investment for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that's for sure.
It's unclear where Freeman would play on this team. Were he with the Braves along with Olson, Freeman could be the DH, which would push Marcell Ozuna out of the lineup. Ozuna has had a nice bounce-back season, but he's no Freeman.
The Dodgers and Braves appear on the path to an NLCS clash, as they have the two best records in the NL. Freeman facing his former team will make for a good storyline, but just imagine what could have been if Anthopoulos had ponied up at the time of the deal.