Braves actually have a reason to root for a Mets win in finale vs. Brewers
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have been rooting against each other all season, and for good reason. NL Wild Card spots are up for grabs and both teams want one.
Going into the final* day of the regular season, you'd think the Braves would want the Mets to lose, bringing Atlanta one step closer to the postseason. In truth, the best possible outcome for the Braves involves a Mets victory.
See, if New York wins the final game of their series against the Brewers, the double-header scheduled for Monday could be canceled.
A Mets win isn't the only part of that calculation. The Braves would also need to win while the Diamondbacks would need to lose. In that case, both New York and Atlanta would be in. The only reason to play the doubleheader would be to determine which team is the No. 5 seed and which is No. 6. But MLB could opt to skip the doubleheader and stick with the seeding as is.
That would be great news for both teams. They would each be at a severe disadvantage going into the playoffs on Tuesday after using their pitching staff in two games the day before. Any excuse to avoid the doubleheader would be welcome.
Braves' ideal Sunday outcome includes a Mets victory
If the Mets were to lose on Sunday, regardless of Arizona's outcome, the doubleheader would need to go on. It's possible the Braves wouldn't need to take it seriously — which is why New York will be rooting hard for Atlanta to clinch on Sunday either way — but that's still an inconvenience for Brian Snitker and his squad.
By the end of Saturday night, the Braves held a one game lead over the Mets and Diamondbacks thanks to seven wins in their last eight New York suffered their third loss in a row while Arizona went down for the fifth time in six games.
Atlanta is finishing the season strong, but the job isn't done yet. The best possible outcome on Sunday is this: Braves win over Royals. Mets win over Brewers. Padres win over Diamondbacks.
Of course, if San Diego wants to complicate life for their likely Wild Card opponent, they could take it easy against Arizona to ensure the doubleheader goes forward.