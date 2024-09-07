Alex Anthopoulos fell short by comparison with latest offseason masterclass attempt
By Austin Owens
In years past, it seemed that everything Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos touched turned to gold. Every trade or signing seemed to pay immediate dividends even if it felt like it was a stretch. The 2021 World Series team is a prime example. 2024 however has been much different.
After letting Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar walk in free agency following the 2023 season, Anthopoulos signed outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall to fill the Braves' left field vacancy.
Now that we are in the last month of the season, these players have been given enough time to prove themselves and they simply have not.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider's podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Jarred Kelenic trade has not been Braves' latest Anthopoulos magic
Jarred Kelenic was dealt to the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners this past offseason for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. Initially, the plan was to let Kelenic play every day alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II.
After a challenging Spring Training where Kelenic struggled against left-handed pitching, the Braves went out and reunited with right-handed bat Adam Duvall to platoon with Kelenic. Even Plan B was erased just a few short weeks later.
Superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with an ACL tear early in the season, promoting Jarred Kelenic to the everyday center fielder and even being placed at the top of the lineup card. Kelenic had a stretch where he appeared to be becoming the player the Braves wanted him to.
The first 30 games Kelenic played in Acuna's absence, he hit .248 and displayed some power and speed, all of the tools Alex Anthopoulos saw Kelenic had in his bag. However, outside of this stretch, Kelenic has seemed to show no improvements and the Seattle Mariners are likely not missing him.
For the season, Kelenic is hitting .233 with 14 home runs and 43 runs batted in in 124 games (the most he has ever played in a single season). Since the acquisitions of Jorge Soler and Ramon Laureano, Kelenic's playing time has been limited.
Of course with the Braves entering the 2024 season as the World Series favorites and now hanging on to a playoff spot by a thread, everything regarding the franchise is being put under a microscope and rightfully so.
With Kelenic in his fourth Major League season, it feels like patience is starting to wear a little thin. Will he turn into the player the Braves anticipated?