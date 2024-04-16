Braves could have another star to worry about due to injury
The Braves might have another star to worry about when it comes to injury.
The Atlanta Braves entered the 2024 season as World Series contenders if not the favorites. Yes, the Dodgers had their historically great offseason, but no team quite measured up to this Braves 26-man roster when healthy.
Unfortunately for Atlanta, disaster has struck and we're not even one month into the season. It started with a Sean Murphy injury on Opening Day. Having Travis d'Arnaud, arguably the best backup catcher in the game helps, but that's still one All-Star sidelined.
As if losing Murphy wasn't bad enough, Atlanta lost their ace, Spencer Strider, for the remainder of the 2024 season after he underwent elbow surgery. The Braves got a good start from one of his replacements on Monday, but there's no replacing Strider.
Now, to add insult to injury, yet another All-Star is hurt, and there's reason to be concerned.
Ozzie Albies is the latest Braves star that Atlanta might have to worry about
Three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch in Monday's win over the Astros. He gutted the rest of the game out but was seen limping after the game and had the foot checked out. His status for Tuesday's game is in question.
The fact that he was able to finish Monday's game is a good sign, but Albies being seen limping and needing to get checked out after the game is not as promising.
The Braves have little reason to push it with Albies. The last thing they need is for their star second baseman to suffer a major injury because he played when he shouldn't have.
The hope is that since Albies was able to finish Monday's game, this injury is no big deal. Maybe he'll miss Tuesday's game as some sort of precaution, but avoiding the Injured List or any sort of prolonged absence would be a major win for a Braves team plagued by injuries.