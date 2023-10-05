Braves are a petty appeal away from owning MLB home run record
All the Atlanta Braves need to do is go to bat for Austin Riley to set a new MLB home run record.
By John Buhler
Where things stand currently, the 2023 Atlanta Braves are tied with the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the most home runs in a regular season of all time at 307. Marcell Ozuna tied the all-time mark in Sunday's season finale vs. the Washington Nationals. That was cool and all, but Braves Country really thought Atlanta had the offensive firepower to have the record on their own. But maybe they still can?
Doing so would require an appeal on one play in particular for Atlanta's All-Star third baseman Austin Riley vs. the Philadelphia Phillies back on Sept. 11. Riley was credited with a triple and an error on what was a most horrendous read of the ball of the bat at Citizens Bank Park by Jake Cave. While you can understand why baseball decided to rule the way it did, let's keep an eye on Kyle Tucker here, too.
See, the Houston Astros' star outfielder thought he got home run No. 30 on the year for him in a game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks. An abysmal read by the Snakes' outfielder and a pitiful effort by the Arizona infielder who fielded the throw led to Tucker touching them all... well, sort of. Since that was a milestone or a benchmark home run for Tucker, you can fully understand why he is appealing this call.
Here is the play in question that Tucker is appealing with MLB vs. Arizona from not all that long ago.
And here is the play in question that Riley and the Braves may need to consider appealing as well.
I will let you be the judge of if these plays should be deemed home runs, but I know where I stand.
Atlanta Braves could own MLB home run record with one petty appeal
Look. I doubt baseball will rule in favor of cool things like Tucker getting No. 30 on the year or rewarding Riley with another dinger to give the Braves a record-setting 308 because that is not how baseball operates. However, I can see both sides of the equation in both of the questionable rulings. Personally, I want Atlanta and Tucker to get both marks, but that is not up to me. It is up to... baseball.
I think of the two, Riley has the better shot for this reason. It was an awful read by the Phillies outfielder off the wall, and Riley was running! I think his unexpected jolt around second base towards third got in the Phillies' outfielder's head a bit for him to not grab the ball cleanly off the grass and then proceeded to throw some Barry Bonds-level noodle-armed nonsense in the direction of home.
As far as Tucker's plea is concerned, it was a lack of effort on the Diamondbacks defense for the most part, rather than the Phillies defense getting into a bit of quicksand. Regardless, he should be rewarded for taking home plate that was largely given to him. That was great skill and not great error. I want baseball to do the right thing, but this is Rob Manfred's commissionership so we will be let down.
Can you imagine if baseball sides with either Riley or Tucker, but not both in these two appealed calls?