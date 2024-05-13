A new Braves-A’s blockbuster trade to get A.J. Minter out of high-pressure situations
By Mark Powell
Despite a tough loss on the road against the New York Mets on Sunday night, the Atlanta Braves shouldn't be discouraged. On the contrary, Atlanta took two out of three games against New York and remain just two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the standings despite playing a tougher schedule to date.
Minter gave up a walk-off home run to Brandon Nimmo. The Braves entered the inning up a run, but if there has been one theme for Minter this season, it's that he's given up the long ball far too often. Nimmo's blast was his fifth home run allowed through mid-May. He also has three losses on the year.
Minter maintains that he'd rather challenge the hitter than put the potential winning run on base, even if it comes back to bite him. A 90 MPH cutter middle-in likely isn't what Minter or the Braves were looking for in the moment.
“I take pride in making hitters earn it,” Minter said, per the AJC.“I’m never gonna be scared of a hitter, I’m never gonna be scared to throw a strike. In that situation, I’m not gonna put the winning run on base. I’m gonna attack them. Yeah, I mean, if you take away all the home runs I’ve given up, I’m the best pitcher in baseball. That’s what’s been killing me this year is just getting the ball to stay in the yard. I don’t know how to fix that, I don’t know if it’s just gonna all even out, but yeah, I mean, I just wish I could tell you."
Braves could use familiar trade partner to shake up the bullpen
The Oakland Athletics have done business with the Braves on multiple occasions in recent years, dealing the likes of Matt Olson and Sean Murphy to Atlanta. Yet, the A's possess another budding star the Braves might be interested in, as closer Mason Miller is expected to be coveted at the trade deadline.
Miller can reach triple digits and isn't as prone to give up the long ball as Minter. Having Miller in the bullpen to anchor the battery would provide an embarrassment of riches, and allow Minter to pitch in lower-leverage situations, where he should thrive. So far this season, Miller has a 1.10 ERA and eight saves.
Any trade to acquire Miller would be expensive. He's still in his pre-arbitration years, so Miller is nowhere near reaching free agency. It'll take a godfather offer for the Braves to secure Miller, but Oakland is inclined to listen as they're nowhere near actual contention prior to their move to Sacramento and perhaps eventually Vegas.
If that seems like a lot, that's because it is. Smith-Shawver is a top-60 prospect in baseball and the best the Braves can offer. Elder has yet to regain his form, but he was an NL All-Star last season and can slide right into the A's rotation, as can Dodd. Perdomo is the seventh-ranked prospect in Atlanta's system, and just 17 years old.
There's your godfather offer. Who will flinch first?