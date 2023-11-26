4 big splashes the Braves can make after Alex Anthopoulos sheds salary
The Braves will look to fortify their roster even further ahead of the 2024 season after shedding some salary at the non-tender deadline.
3) The Braves could sign Sonny Gray after Alex Anthopoulos sheds salary
Signing Sonny Gray would be nowhere near as splashy as signing Yamamoto or trading for Burnes, but it sure would help this rotation that still needs another arm. It's an extremely realistic possibility for Gray to come to Atlanta, if not likely.
Signing Gray would instantly fix the rotation concerns, as he's remained one of the more underrated pitchers in all of baseball.
The right-hander was as good as he has ever been this past season for the Twins, posting a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts and 184 innings pitched. He led the league in FIP (2.83) and HR/9 (0.4). Gray was an all-star for the third time and he finished as the AL Cy Young runner-up to Gerrit Cole.
Signing Gray would not only help the Braves in 2024, but it'd also come at a fairly low cost when compared to a Yamamoto deal or a Burnes extension. Considering the fact that he's 34 years old, Gray will only receive a three or four year deal most likely. The AAV would be high, but the years would allow Atlanta to remain flexible with their future commitments.
There aren't many more perfect fits for Atlanta than Sonny Gray. He'd make them an even bigger favorite in the National League.