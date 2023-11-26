4 big splashes the Braves can make after Alex Anthopoulos sheds salary
The Braves will look to fortify their roster even further ahead of the 2024 season after shedding some salary at the non-tender deadline.
4) The Braves can sign Jorge Soler after Alex Anthopoulos shed salary
Signing Jorge Soler wouldn't be nearly as big of a deal as Atlanta acquiring any of the other three players on this list, but he'd certainly make an impact. Soler's short stint in Atlanta was extremely impactful as he helped Atlanta make the playoffs and then won World Series MVP. He has the opportunity to go back to Atlanta and potentially help them win another World Series.
The pitcher additions are pretty easy to fit, but a Soler signing wouldn't be exactly what they need. In an ideal world Atlanta snags Cody Bellinger, the best outfielder available by far, but that's extremely unlikely. After Bellinger there aren't many other great outfielders available, making Soler a player Atlanta could pursue to play left field.
Soler in the field is not good at all. That's been well established. Having Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the outfield alongside him should help, however. What Atlanta would gain from Soler's bat should be worth more than what he takes away in the field. That certainly was the case for Miami this past season.
Soler socked 36 home runs in an all-star season, helping the Marlins make an unlikely playoff appearance. This is a guy with light tower power, hitting as many as 48 home runs in a single season. Sure, Atlanta doesn't need another bat for the regular season, but having Soler instead of Eddie Rosario in the postseason probably would've helped a bit in their loss against the Phillies.
The defense is a concern, as is the fact that he's appeared in 100+ games just four times in his ten-year career. However, Soler would only have to play in the field for the 2024 season before Atlanta inevitably declines Marcell Ozuna's club option ahead of the 2025 campaign, and the Braves have more than enough firepower to withstand a Soler regular season injury. It's all about the playoffs, where Braves fans know Soler can shine.
Again, not the cleanest fit, but it's one that would certainly make this team better. Atlanta needs a left fielder with Rosario gone. Soler isn't a good defender, but the bat should more than make up for it, and he should come cheap enough to the point where Atlanta can still add another pitcher (perhaps one on this list) alongside him.