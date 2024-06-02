Braves sure sound like they're blowing it with potential Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves plan to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. internally for now, with Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II and Adam Duvall taking over the outfield. While those three should be able to do the job, Atlanta's outfield depth will be severely tested in the weeks to come. There isn't much help behind Duvall in right field specifically, with Marcell Ozuna likely filling that role only if absolutely necessary.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made it crystal clear that the Braves don't plan on making a rash move right now, though that could change if Atlanta's lineup continues to struggle in June.
"This time, the Braves are in a different position. Acuña’s injury occurred two months before the deadline, as opposed to three weeks. Anthopoulos does not yet know what the team’s needs might be. If a starting pitcher or two gets hurt, Anthopoulos might have little choice but to stick with an outfield of Duvall, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic, and direct the bulk of his resources toward pitching," Rosenthal wrote.
Braves already blowing it with one Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
It's only been a week, but one Acuña Jr. replacement has emerged. Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is guaranteed to be traded before the deadline, but the Braves have yet to check in despite their obvious needs at the position, per Bob Nightengale:
"The Chicago White Sox definitely plan to trade outfielder Tommy Pham before the deadline, but they have not engaged in talks with Atlanta or any other contender yet," Nightengale wrote.
Now, it should be noted that the Braves haven't put themselves in a significant hole yet, but they are also the most outfield-needy team in MLB post-Acuña injury. There is no hiding it.
While the Braves are eight games over .500 following a win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night, they're also 7.5 games back in the NL East thanks to a red-hot start by the rival Phillies. The longer the Braves wait, the more they risk the Phillies building a seemingly-insurmountable division lead early in the season.
Anthopoulos is one of the best front office executives in MLB for a reason. I am not one to question his motives often. But, with a starting pitching need to address before the deadline as well, acquiring Pham now may be exactly what this team requires.