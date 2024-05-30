Grading a Braves-Blue Jays trade that uproots two All-Stars
The Atlanta Braves' season has not quite gone to plan. While their 31-21 record is still impressive, Atlanta is far removed from the soaring heights of last season. The Phillies hold a 5.5-game lead in the NL East standings and multiple severe injuries have compromised the Braves' once infallible core.
Both Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. are slated to miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Sean Murphy and Austin Riley just recently returned from their own stints on the IL. It has been difficult for the Braves to work up a rhythm, especially on offense. Less than a year after the Braves' shattered hitting records, Atlanta ranks eighth in batting average and 15th in home runs. Totally fine, but well below their lofty standards.
That will not cut it. The Braves are going to get a positive regression boost eventually — Matt Olson and Austin Riley are in the middle of prolonged slumps — but the Acuña injury could counterbalance any internal growth. Marcell Ozuna probably won't sustain his current MVP pace either. The Braves might actually need to trade for offense, as strange as that sounds.
Most Atlanta hypotheticals have centered on a fifth starter or a bullpen upgrade, but the latest trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer involves a blockbuster addition to the infield. Is it time for Alex Anthopoulos to dial up the Toronto Blue Jays?
Braves-Blue Jays trade to replace Orlando Arcia with Bo Bichette
The Blue Jays are on the verge of a teardown at 25-29, which ranks dead last in the competitive AL East. Toronto's ambitious offseason plans went unfulfilled, leaving the roster worse off than before while their primary competition improved across the board. Not the best recipe.
Now Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are popping up in trade rumors. Atlanta has no use for Vladdy with Olson at first base and Ozuna in the DH slot. Bichette, however, can step in as an immediate upgrade over Orlando Arcia. Last season's All-Star berth was a fluke for Arica, one borne from Atlanta's collective success more than his individual brilliance.
It has been a fairly mediocre season at the plate for Arcia, slashing .245/.266/.396 with five home runs and 19 RBI through 192 at-bats. Bichette has been on the struggle bus himself — .246/.294/.362 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 199 at-bats — but the 26-year-old's baseline is much higher. The Blue Jays' talented shortstop made his second All-Star appearance last season and finished 16th in AL MVP voting after batting .306 and crushing 20 home runs.
With speed on the base paths and a sharp glove at short, Bichette is a well-rounded talent. He's also 26, three years Arcia's junior, with another year of team control on his contract. The Braves wouldn't need to worry about Bichette walking in free agency. He would be locked near the top of Atlanta's lineup through at least the 2025 campaign, with plenty of time for Alex Anthopoulos to hammer out a fair extension. There isn't a better GM in baseball when it comes to locking up talented young players on bargain-bin contracts.
An Orlando (Florida) native, Bichette would be moving closer to home with a chance to contend at the highest level. It's a great situation for him. Atlanta would need to figure out what to do with Arcia — he won't exactly knock Ozzie Albies or Marcell Ozuna out of the lineup — but that's a good problem to have. In fact, the Braves can probably net another asset or two by flipping Arcia and his affordable contract to another desperate contender.
The Blue Jays get two quality prospects — a future Bichette replacement and one of Atlanta's top pitching talents. The Braves need to be careful about selling off pitchers as Max Fried and Charlie Morton approach free agency, but A.J. Smith-Shawver, Bryce Elder, Darius Vines, and Owen Murphy is a nice cushion. Oh, and we can't forget recent call-up Spencer Schwellenbach, owner of the MLB's most unfortunate jersey.
Atlanta takes a mild risk, sure, but Bichette is a great player when his swing is locked in. He would really dull the sting of losing Acuña, giving Atlanta another All-Star slugger to reinvigorate a stagnant offense. Assuming the Blue Jays are dead set on trading their ultra-talented 26-year-old star to get younger (?), this trade works both ways. Maybe one way more than the other, but Waldrep is a real dude. The Blue Jays need pitching depth as much as any team.