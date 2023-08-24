Braves manager drags Mets, Daniel Vogelbach with hilarious slander
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker had some fun at Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach's expense during Wednesday's night win over New York.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves won their series against the New York Mets on Wednesday night thanks to an excellent outing from Charlie Morton in which he gave up just two hits across seven innings of work. It was Morton's second straight impressive start.
With Atlanta heading out on the road for an all-important 10-game swing, the Braves took advantage of some lesser competition at home. Atlanta won the season series against New York, 10 games to 3, and posted a +42 run differential against them. That's dominance.
Brian Snitker wasn't done having fun at his rival's expense, though, and quickly threw in a jab of his own when featured on the Bally Sports South broadcast. Snitker in particular was talking about who would win in a footrace between Brian McCann and Daniel Vogelbach. Snit backed his former catcher.
He also accidentally called Vogelback 'Vogelberg', which somehow only adds to the insult -- when the opposing manager doesn't know who you are, it's not a good thing!
Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves take series against the Mets
Snitker had plenty of good things to say about his team postgame, including pitcher Charlie Morton, who turns 40 years old in November.
“It’s amazing what he is doing with all the innings he has logged and all the seasons,” Snitker said. “The ball is still coming out of his hand so good. It’s a testament to a guy who had dedicated himself to taking care of himself.”
From July 19-Aug. 6, Morton went through a rough patch, giving up 16 runs in 19.2 innings pitched. Since then, Morton has an 18-inning scoreless streak and has lowered his ERA back down to 3.37.
“It’s nice to know you found a little bit of an identity that was sustainable,” Morton said.
For Atlanta to be at their best, they need this version of Morton in the postseason rotation behind the likes of Max Fried and Spencer Strider.