Braves broadcast during blown 6-run lead to Rockies is a descent into depression
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Braves had arguably the most colossal meltdown of the 2024 MLB campaign on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, costing them a massive game.
Up 8-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Braves appeared well on their way to a convincing victory. But the Rockies had other plans, mounting a monstrous seven-run frame to take a 9-8 lead and eke out the win.
Coors Field was absolutely buzzing as the Rockies mounted the biggest comeback of the season, leaving the Braves in shock. But perhaps no one was more stunned than Atlanta's commentary duo of Brandon Gaudin and Tom Glavine. The announcers sounded candidly dumbfounded by the improbable late-game rally.
"Oh boy," Gaudin states as Colorado infielder Brendan Rodgers drills a two-run double to put the Rockies ahead.
To make matters worse, Colorado did most of their damage with two outs in the eighth, scoring five runs.
Gaudin voices "another hit" several times during the broadcast as Atlanta's bullpen squanders what should've been an easy win. Braves Country will hear those two words in their nightmares following the grim blunder.
Atlanta had a 99.2 percent chance of prevailing once Jorge Soler clobbered a 449-foot homer to give them an 8-2 lead, per MLB.com. Alas, relievers Luke Jackson and Joe Jimenez couldn't finish the job for the Braves.
Jackson allowed four hits and four earned runs, striking out two batters in 0.2 innings of action before getting pulled for Jimenez. Unfortunately, for the Braves, the latter wasn't much better -- if at all.
Jimenez surrendered four hits and three earned runs in the measly nine pitches he threw. Yikes. What a brutal showing.
Braves fans are presumably down horrendously after the jaw-dropping loss to the Rockies, and understandably so. Per Craig Meyer of the Associated Press, the Braves were 48-2 when leading after seven prior to the astonishing defeat. So, Gaudin and Glavine's play-by-play reactions are more than merited.