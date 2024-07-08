Braves breakout pitching prospect suffers a heartbreaking setback
By Mark Powell
As the Atlanta Braves turn the page from a remarkable series win over the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, they will do so with some somber news. Atlanta has struggled to find a true No. 5 pitcher for the starting rotation since Spencer Strider went down with a season-ending injury.
Spencer Schwellenbach has pitched well of late and will likely fill that spot for the time being, but another one of the Braves top pitching prospects is set to undergo elbow surgery. Per Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated, Cade Kuehler, a former second-round pick, is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Braves pitching prospect Cade Kuehler to undergo Tommy John surgery
Kuehler is the No. 8 prospect in the Atlanta system, and had been dealing for the August Greenjackets prior to his injury. Kuehler had a 2.52 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 1.22 WHIP. He was well on his way to a promotion to the upper levels of the Atlanta system by the end of this year had he not suffered an elbow injury.
The 22-year-old's fastball tops out around 98 MPH, per MLB Pipeline. He wasn't expected to make the Major Leagues until the 2026 season, and that may now be pushed back even further thanks to an untimely elbow ailment.
How long will it take Cade Kuehler to recover from Tommy John surgery?
The typical recovery time for Tommy John surgery can be upwards of 12-14 months. The first step for Kuehler will be to go under the knife, as well as take part in physical therapy. From there, doctors will determine when he can begin throwing again and participating in baseball activities.
As for the Braves, they gain nothing by rushing Kuehler back. As urgent as the 22-year-old may be to make his way to the majors, Atlanta has found out the hard way what happens when an oft-injured pitcher makes a premature comeback. Both Ian Anderson and Mike Soroka before him could not stay healthy, and it's ultimately cost them a regular opportunity in the Braves rotation despite their talent. Soroka has since been traded to the White Sox.
Kuehler will spend his rehab time with the FCL Braves as he hopes to recover from a career setback.