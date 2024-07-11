Braves can add a much-needed outfield solution without trading prospects
The Atlanta Braves recently picked up free agent Eddie Rosario, who was waived by the Washington Nationals last week. It's a timely reunion, with the Braves in need of more slugging in the outfield. Ronald Acuña's absence in right field has left a noticeable void in the Atlanta starting lineup — one Adam Duvall cannot hope to fill on his own.
Even with Jarred Kelenic tearing it up in the leadoff spot, outfield depth is the Braves' top priority at the trade deadline. Michael Harris has missed the last month, Acuña won't be back until next season, and the Braves are still a step (or several) behind Philadelphia in the NL East standings.
Rosario cannot be the Braves' only addition. He's a nice platoon, fourth-outfielder type, but Atlanta needs a solid third starter to anchor right field next to Kelenic and Harris on a full-strength roster. It's unclear how willing Atlanta is to part with key prospects at the deadline, though.
Alex Anthopoulos is always aggressive, but he's also measured in his approach. Odds are the Braves won't outbid the field for Luis Robert Jr., for example.
A fairly cheap and risk-free option just became available, although it's not entirely clear if he passes the "better than Rosario or Duvall" smell test. The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Kevin Kiermaier on revocable waivers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Toronto is unambiguously in sell mode. This is a ploy to see if any team will bite at the roughly $4.5 million remaining on Kiermaier's one-year contract. The Braves could snag him right now without trading prospects. That is a hefty price tag for an underperforming, expiring vet, but again, this allows Atlanta to add depth without milking the farm system.
Braves could claim Blue Jays bust Kevin Kiermaier off waivers
It has been a flat-out awful 2024 campaign for Kiermaier, who is slashing .183/.232/.290 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 169 at-bats. At 34 years old, he is generously on the back end of his prime, if not fully on the decline. Maybe this is a momentary stupor, but we are halfway through the season and Kiermaier has not established any sort of rhythm.
Still, there's a case for Atlanta taking the plunge. First off, $4.5 million is nothing when a World Series is on the line. The Braves need to operate aggressively, like the bonafide contenders they are. Penny-pinching does not reflect well on front offices who claim to covet contention.
Beyond the money, we have seen the Braves acquire struggling vets midseason and turn their campaigns around. Few GMs have been more successful at finding value on the margins than Anthopoulos. If Kiermaier returns to a more standard level of offensive productivity, he changes the dynamic of Atlanta's outfield completely.
The resumé stacks up. Kiermaier is a four-time Gold Glove recipient. Even at 34, he covers ground and tosses missiles from centerfield. Atlanta would presumably move him to right alongside Michael Harris in healthy lineups. That shouldn't pose an issue.
If the Braves have faith in positive regression at the plate, Kiermaier will carry his weight in the field. This probably wouldn't satisfy the fanbase as the only outfield addition, similar to Rosario, but perhaps Kiermaier is worth a shot in the dark. If he ends up in free agency without the $4.5 million price tag, even better.