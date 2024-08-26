Braves can make Freddie Freeman a whole lot happier with simple roster move
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has gone through a lot off the field of late, as his son Maximus was hospitalized with a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Thankfully Maximus recovered and was brought home from the hospital a few weeks ago.
On the field, it's business as usual for Freeman and the Dodgers, which are in first place in the crowded NL West. Freeman is having another excellent season -- not a rarity for him since signing in Los Angeles despite a complicated ending in Atlanta -- and he hopes to lead the Dodgers to their first World Series since he signed prior to the 2022 season.
However, he will have to do so without one of his closest friends on the team. The Dodgers designated Jason Heyward for assignment just a few days ago. Heyward hit a walk-off home run the night prior, but it wasn't enough. When asked how Heyward took the news, Freeman was up front.
"I don't think he's talking to anybody. I mean, would you guys be wanting to talk if you got fired from your job? I've had three text messages [from him], and that’s three more than a lot of other people [have received]," Freeman said.
Freddie Freeman helped Dodgers land Jason Heyward in 2023
Freeman played an instrumental role in the Dodgers signing Heyward in the first place prior to the 2023 season, using his connections in the LA front office to aid the deal.
“I got my friend back and I’ve just been telling him how wonderful the Dodgers have been for me. He’s really excited. He’s already worked out at Dodger Stadium, he’s been at my house this week, he’s going up to L.A. and Pasadena...“He’s going to be in L.A. the next two weeks, spending time with them, and he’s really excited to be a Dodger," Freeman said at the time.
While Heyward's 2023 season made the contract look like a bargain in the moment -- he slashed .269/.340/.473, which was good for an .813 OPS -- he's been unable to follow that up with a productive 2024.
Braves make a lot of sense for Jason Heyward
The Dodgers had a bevy of outfield options, but one team that does not is the Atlanta Braves. Heyward and Freeman both grew up on the Braves, playing in the same farm system and eventually spending time in the majors together. Heyward also played under Brian Snitker, who at the time managed him in the minors.
Essentially, there are a lot of reasons for the Braves to sign Heyward -- he's a five-time gold glove winner and provides depth at a position of need. He's also a Georgia native, and while it's not their intention, they'll make Freeman happy his friend is back home as well.