Braves-Cardinals restart time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park, July 19
The MLB All-Star break is officially over. All 30 teams had players and coaches either participating in the Midsummer Classic or taking the off-days to relax. But now, it's back to work with just three months left in the season. Not to mention, teams have to determine by the July 30 trade deadline whether they plan to buy, sell, or stand pat.
There were some quality games scheduled for Friday, July 19, the first day of games post-All-Star Game. One of them was between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, both teams firmly in te Wild Card picture in the National League.
The Braves have been dealing with numerous injuries for the first couple of months of the season, but still remain in the running for a postseason berth. As for the Cardinals, they have really turned the corner, going from obvious sellers at the start of the season, to now having the chance to make some moves at the trade deadline.
However, the scheduled 7:20 p.m. ET start on Friday night never came to fruition. That's because the heavy rain in the area at Truist Park.
Braves-Cardinals rain delay updates: Restart time projection, weather forecast
UPDATE (9:32 p.m. ET): The Braves officially announced that Friday's game against the Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The team says that the hope was that the conditions would be more suitable to get the game in on Friday, but the weather radar suggests the conditions are not getting any better.
With that, there will now be a split double-header on Saturday, July 20. The first game will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET. The second game will be played at it's original start time, 7:20 p.m. ET.
UPDATE (8:46 p.m. ET): The Braves made an additional update, but not one with much context. The team says that they will "continue to monitor the weather," and will provide updates when they are available.
According to Weather.com, there are going to be strong thunderstorms in the Atlanta area on Friday evening. Specifically, there is a 58 percent chance of precipitation at 8:00 p.m. ET. But by 9:00 p.m. ET, there will be cloudy conditions with a 24 percent chance of precipitation.