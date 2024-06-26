Braves-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium, June 26
The two leaders in the current NL Wild Card race, the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, were supposed complete their three-game series at Busch Stadium on Wednesday with a single game. But June 26 then became a doubleheader after rain and inclement weather led to a postponement of Tuesday night's game. But bad news, the weather isn't getting any better.
A little less than 40 minutes before the scheduled initial start time of 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday for Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Cardinals announced that the game would be starting in a rain delay due to inclement weather in the area.
So with another game still to be played in the evening between the Braves and Cardinals at Busch Stadium, fans were wondering when the game would start with this rain delay halting Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader from getting underway.
Braves-Cardinals rain delay updates: When will Wednesday's game start?
With rain persisting around Busch Stadium and the St. Louis area throughout the day, it's going to be a while. The Cardinals are currently projecting a 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET start for Game 1 of the doubleheader, nearly a three-hour delay.
Considering that the Cardinals also noted "weather permitting" in this announcement, it could be even longer before the start. And looking at the forecast, that looks very much in the cards.
According to the latest weather forecast around Busch Stadium, there are is an 80% chance of thunderstorms in the area until 4-5 p.m. CT on Wednesday. That could absolutely cause a lot of complications given that this is supposed to be a doubleheader with the second game slated to start until 6:15 p.m. CT. That could make it a tight fit.
What makes it more hairy is that the Braves have some scheduling complications already. They have the doubleheader on Wednesday before having to travel to Chicago for a make-up game against the White Sox on Thursday before then going back home to Atlanta for a series against the Pirates. Now, they are in danger of playing two late games to complete the doubleheader with the Cardinals before that hellacious travel schedule.
We will keep you updated with any further information regarding the rain delay and Braves-Cardinals start time.