Braves-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to face off in the second game of their series at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night but the weather got in the way.
A rain delay was called more than a half hour before first pitch and it wasn't immediately clear when play could begin.
We're keeping track of the updates from Busch Stadium.
Braves-Cardinals rain delay: Game officially postponed
This article will be updated as the Cardinals offer more information.
8:20 p.m. CT: Tuesday's game is now postponed because of the bad weather. The Braves and Cardinals will play a split-doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game at 12:45 p.m. CT and the second game beginning at 6:15 p.m. CT as scheduled.
6:15 p.m. CT: The Cardinals announced the rain delay on social media just after 6 p.m. CT with the game originally scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.
Tuesdays game will hopefully feature Reynaldo Lopez for the Braves and Kyle Gibson for the Cardinals, assuming it can get going at some point.
Lopez comes in with a stellar 1.57 ERA and a 5-2 record. He hasn't given up an earned run in his last two appearances. He's struck out 14 in that stretch.
Gibson has the same record as his opponent but with a 3.44 ERA. He threw a gem last time out against the Cubs, going seven innings with just two hits allowed. He struckout six and allowed no runs.
The Braves won't have Orlando Arcia in the lineup because of lingering dizziness which caused his exit during Monday's game.
The Cardinals took the first game in the series 4-3, holding off a late Braves rally. A four-run third inning put the Cards ahead while Atlanta scored twice in the top of the ninth. Ryan Helsley got out of a jam with two runners on to end the game.
St. Louis is on a four-game winning streak and will look to keep that up. The Braves are coming off a series win over the Yankees but need to find a W on Tuesday to hold any hopes of taking another road series.