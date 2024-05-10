Braves catcher denies politics behind viral number change
With a name like Chadwick Tromp, the backup Atlanta Braves catcher was always going to have a certain amount of name association with Donald Trump. Then he put on a No. 45 jersey and the connection was maybe a little too on the nose.
Trump was the 45th president of the United States. If he happened to show up to Truist Park to throw out a first pitch, he'd likely end up with a No. 45 jersey.
But Tromp told The Athletic that he didn't take the number as a political statement. He didn't even make the connection.
Chadwick Tromp wearing No. 45 is only coincidentally connected to Donald Trump
“They always yell ‘Tromp 45,’ but I never put two and two together,” Tromp said last week. “… I thought it was just, ‘Chadwick Tromp, number 45.’”
Tromp is from Aruba and he seems pretty apolitical. He's believable on this one. The better question is whether someone in the Atlanta clubhouse did make the connection.
According to The Athletic, Tromp asked for a number change from 48 to either 14 or 60. However, those jerseys weren't available so he was assigned No. 45.
It was either a huge coincidence or someone was having a laugh. Either way, it's brought Tromp into a political discussion he doesn't seem interested in engaging with.
“I mean, I like the number,” Tromp said, indicating he doesn't intend to change it. “It’s a good number. I like 45.”
Depending on their politics, some fans may love the fact that Tromp wears No. 45. Some fans may hate being reminded of that president at the ballpark. But Braves fans may mostly agree that they're eager to have Tromp further down the depth chart.
No offense to Tromp but he has an OPS+ of 54 in 13 games this year (league average is 100). He's been called into action because of an injury to starting catcher Sean Murphy suffered on opening day. Murphy's backup, Travis d'Arnaud has handled primary catching duties with Tromp filling in in spots.