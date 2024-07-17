Grade the take: Braves connected to All-Star and one of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s biggest fans
The Atlanta Braves approach the July 30 MLB trade deadline with a clear list of needs. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider are out for the season, so it starts there. The Braves need another starter to fortify the back end of the rotation, and another outfield bat to help replace what is missing with the reigning MVP on the sideline.
It goes without say that Atlanta will not find a one-for-one replacement for either Acuña or Strider. Still, Alex Anthopoulos is a notoriously sly trade deadline operator. His midseason additions in 2021 propelled the Braves to a World Series victory... without Acuña. It will be hard to repeat that success this season, but the National League is wide-open. The Braves still have the talent, the experience, and the coaching to get far.
Most of the names connected to Atlanta have been fringe additions — short-term role players who can address a weakness for a couple months before melting off the Braves' roster in the offseason. That's a reasonable strategy, as the Braves aren't rife with issues at full strength. But, there's also room for Anthopoulos to get truly aggressive. Atlanta's farm system isn't stacked, but there's enough trade ammo to go big-game hunting.
In a recent episode of the Talkin' Baseball Podcast, Trevor Plouffe made a rather bold prediction. He believes the Braves will acquire Miami Marlins OF-2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., who appears destined for a change of scenery in a couple weeks.
"Jazz is getting traded, (and) they are going to make a move for an outfielder. Give me Jazz Chisholm to the Braves." (h/t Sporting News)
Also noted on the podcast, Jazz is sure to love playing in Atlanta. He's a well-documented Ronald Acuña fan. Not only would he get to replace his idol in the short term, but Chisholm would get to spend the next few years (at least) contending alongside Acuña. What a dream.
Braves connected to Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., and it's perfect
Frankly, this move should be right up Anthopoulos' alley. Chisholm is arbitration eligible through the 2026 campaign, which guarantees at least three seasons (and, ideally, playoff runs) with Chisholm before his annual salary balloons. That also means the trade price is steeper, but Atlanta can afford to sacrifice the future for the present. Especially when there's ample upside tied to the 26-year-old Chisholm, who should blossom in a more structured, competitive environment.
There is an element of gluttony here. Atlanta already has three bonafide starters in the outfield at full strength between Acuña, Michael Harris II, and Jarred Kelenic. That said, Chisholm also has experience at second base. He could move to the infield, with Ozzie Alibes shifting to shortstop — the position he came up playing in the minors. Atlanta essentially replaces Acuña in immediate future and Orlando Arcia in the long-term game plan.
That is an optimistic read on the situation, of course. There's risk in asking Albies to change positions after all this time. Odds are, Atlanta would need to figure out what the future holds for Kelenic, who started the season slow but has found a higher gear since moving into the leadoff spot. Chisholm, Harris, and Acuña would be the foundational outfield pieces if the former isn't compatible at second base.
Even with the risk, though, Chisholm is a 26-year-old athletic phenom with an All-Star appearance under his belt and clear room to grow. He's the sort of high-upside play Atlanta should be in the market for. It has been a solid campaign for Chisholm offensively, slashing .249/.321/.407 with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, and 18 stolen bases. He flashes the leather on a regular basis, and the Atlanta hitting system should breed more consistency from the youngster.
This is a tantalizing concept, at the very least. Will it happen? Probably not. But the idea is inspired.