Braves eagerly wait for update on ace Spencer Strider's injured elbow
Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is set to undergo an MRI after experiencing right elbow discomfort after Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves have high expectations entering every season. With one of the best-built rosters in the league, with young superstars and veteran names, the Braves are always considered a favorite to win the World Series. It's only been two weeks since the start of the season, and the Braves find themselves in first place in the NL East with a 4-2 record.
But on Friday, the Braves received some concerning news on ace Spencer Strider.
Strider got the start on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he gave up seven earned runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work in Atlanta's home opener. Even with the performance, the Braves still picked up the 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings.
After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker revealed that Strider had informed him and the team's medical staff that he had been feeling discomfort in his right elbow. With that, Strider is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday morning. From there, the Braves and the fanbase hold their breath that it's not a serious injury.
Braves awaiting MRI results on Spencer Strider's right elbow
The 2024 season has only over a week old, and there are already a couple of high-profile starting pitchers that are on the sidelines due to elbow injuries, as ESPN's Jeff Passan points out in the tweet below:
Gerrit Cole is out until June at a minimum due to right elbow issues. Then, in a matter of two days, both Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians were both ruled out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Now, we wait on some confirmation on what exactly Strider is dealing with.
Strider's start to the 2024 season has been far from what fans expected. On Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies, Strider allowed two earned runs on three hits but struck out eight batters in 5.0 innings. However, Stider didn't factor in the decision of Atlanta's 9-3 win.
On the year, Strider owns a 7.00 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP in two starts.
Braves fans are hoping for the best-case scenario for Strider, which is that he doesn't miss too much time. We will continue to keep you updated once the team announces official details of Strider's MRI results.