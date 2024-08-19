Braves easiest Austin Riley replacement doesn’t look viable at all
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Braves' 2024 MLB season went to hell in a handbasket as soon as Spencer Strider's right elbow gave out on him. While it wasn't exactly Tommy John surgery-worthy, it still stunk to high heaven. Add in Ronald Acuña Jr. being out for the season with a torn ACL, and it couldn't possibly get worse, right? Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong! Now the Braves will be without Austin Riley for a bit.
Riley broke his right hand in Sunday afternoon's series-winning victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Since this is his dominant hand, as well as the one he throws the ball to first base with, there is a chance we have seen the last of him for this season. The earliest he could return is something like Oct. 1, possibly a few weeks later in the NLCS or the World Series, if the Braves were to get that far.
To make matters even worse, they do not have a great solution at third base to replace him. My best guess is that Whit Merrifield will play over there once Ozzie Albies comes back from his broken wrist, whenever that is. Otherwise, it will probably be Zack Short back in the infield. This just makes me wish that top prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. was ready for the show. He did struggle when he was called up.
At least the Braves are getting back one of their All-Star starting pitchers in Reynaldo Lopez today.
Atlanta may still have enough talent to make the postseason, but the Braves are dropping like flies.
Atlanta Braves may be forced to recall Nacho Alvarez Jr. prematurely
Alvarez was going to return in a few weeks once the rosters expand to 40 players in September. While he turned heads during his initial run in Triple-A Gwinnett before getting recalled last month, he was miserable at the plate in Atlanta over the course of eight games. He had three hits in 30 at-bats, meaning he was hitting .100 for the big-league club. Alvarez is only 21 years old, so keep that in mind.
Right now, the Braves have to rely on the following players to do the heavy lifting for them on offense. Marcell Ozuna has been tremendous all year long at designated hitter. So that's one! Michael Harris II has played well since coming back from his hamstring injury. That's maybe two... After that, can we trust the likes of Matt Olson, Jarred Kelenic and Travis d'Arnaud to do enough? Also Jorge Soler, too.
Truth be told, the Braves may fade in the coming weeks because of injury attrition. The worst part here is the starting rotation has been largely phenomenal this season. Max Fried has pitched up to his standard. Lopez has had a career year in his first as a full-time starter. If all goes according to plan, Chris Sale could be the team's first NL Cy Young winner since Tom Glavine won his second in 1998.
Outside of Spencer Schwellenbach, the Braves have not gotten much from the rookies this season.